Ravens take WR Devontez Walker at No. 113

  
Published April 27, 2024 01:06 PM

Lamar Jackson will be welcoming a new receiver to Baltimore.

The Ravens used the 113th pick of the draft on Devontez Walker. They used a fourth-round pick acquired from the Jets in exchange for tackle Morgan Moses to snag Walker.

Walker began his college days at North Carolina Central, but did not play there because of COVID. He moved to Kent State and transferred to North Carolina before last season, but was initially declared ineligible due to the multiple transfers. He missed four games before being cleared to play and caught 41 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns while catching balls from third overall pick Drake Maye.

The Ravens have Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, and Tylan Wallace back from last season. They signed Deonte Harty as a free agent, although kick returns may be his main contribution.