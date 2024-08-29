 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fieldsv2_240829.jpg
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’
nbc_pft_joneslamb_240829.jpg
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
nbc_pft_prescott_240829.jpg
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fieldsv2_240829.jpg
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’
nbc_pft_joneslamb_240829.jpg
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
nbc_pft_prescott_240829.jpg
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens will debut purple helmets in Week 10

  
Published August 29, 2024 02:03 PM

The Ravens unveiled a new alternate helmet this year and they announced when they will wear it for the first time on Thursday.

The purple headgear will make its debut during their Week 10 Thursday night home game against the Bengals. It will be the first time that the Ravens have worn a helmet other than their familiar black one.

“The reaction to our ‘Purple Rising’ helmet launch from both players and fans was extremely positive,” Ravens senior vice President of marketing Brad Downs said in a statement. “We can’t wait to debut it in front of a national audience and huge Baltimore crowd this November.”

It’s not the only bit of fashion news that the team shared on Thursday. They also revealed that they will wear all-black uniforms for their Week Four Sunday night game against the Bills.