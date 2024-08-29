Ravens will debut purple helmets in Week 10

The Ravens unveiled a new alternate helmet this year and they announced when they will wear it for the first time on Thursday.

The purple headgear will make its debut during their Week 10 Thursday night home game against the Bengals. It will be the first time that the Ravens have worn a helmet other than their familiar black one.

“The reaction to our ‘Purple Rising’ helmet launch from both players and fans was extremely positive,” Ravens senior vice President of marketing Brad Downs said in a statement. “We can’t wait to debut it in front of a national audience and huge Baltimore crowd this November.”

It’s not the only bit of fashion news that the team shared on Thursday. They also revealed that they will wear all-black uniforms for their Week Four Sunday night game against the Bills.