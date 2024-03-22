Ravens to sign DB Ka’Dar Hollman

Defensive back Ka’Dar Hollman is joining up with the Ravens.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that the Ravens will sign Hollman to their 90-man roster. There’s no word on the terms of the deal.

Hollman spent the 2023 season with the Texans, but was released earlier this month. Hollman played in all 17 regular season games and both playoff games for Houston last season. He made one start and saw most of his playing time on special teams while recording 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Hollman also appeared in 18 games for the Packers during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He spent time with several teams over the 2021 and 2022 seasons without seeing any regular season action.