Ravens to sign Yannick Ngakoue to practice squad

The Ravens are bringing back a familiar face to help with their pass rush.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Ravens will sign Yannick Ngakoue and Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com added that he will be joining the practice squad.

Ngakoue played nine games for the Ravens in 2020 after he was acquired in a trade with the Vikings. He had three sacks during that stint and then moved on to the Raiders, Colts, and Bears over the last three seasons. Ngakoue had 22 tackles and four sacks with Chicago last year.

The Ravens have gotten four sacks from Kyle Van Noy through three games and Odafe Oweh has been credited with 2.5 more. David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson, and Adisa Isaac are the other edge rushers currently on the roster in Baltimore.