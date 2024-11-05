Ravens waive RB Chris Collier

The Ravens picked up cornerback Tre’Davious White in a trade with the Rams on Tuesday and they opened up a spot for him on the roster later in the day.

They announced that they have waived running back Chris Collier. Collier was signed off of the practice squad a couple of weeks ago.

Collier was promoted from the practice squad three times before being signed to the 53-man roster. He appeared in five games overall and saw all of his action on special teams, including 10 kickoff returns that netted 221 yards.

The Ravens now have Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, and Rasheen Ali on the depth chart at running back. Keaton Mitchell is also eligible to be activated from the physically unable to perform list.