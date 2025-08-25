 Skip navigation
Ravens waive three players

  
Published August 25, 2025 05:45 PM

The Ravens have announced a few cuts ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to set their initial 53-man roster.

They have waived cornerback M.J. Devonshire, offensive tackle Reid Holskey, and tight end Baylor Cupp. That leaves them with the majority of their moves still to come on Tuesday.

Devonshire signed with the team after they lost rookie Bilhal Kone to a season-ending knee injury in their first preseason game. Cupp also signed with the team in August while Holskey was signed as an undrafted free agent earlier in the offseason.

Wide receivers Xavier Guillory and Dayton Wade were not involved in Monday’s moves, but they will likely be in Tuesday’s transactions as head coach John Harbaugh said both will miss extended time with injuries suffered in the final preseason contest.