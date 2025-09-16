Ravens working through “dilemma” of keeping everyone involved on offense

Scoring the most points in the league through two weeks is a good thing, but the Ravens aren’t without things to work on offensively as they head toward their Week 3 date with the Lions.

One of them is making sure that everyone is staying involved in the action. While they’ve scored nine offensive touchdowns in their first two games, tight end Mark Andrews has just two catches and wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been limited to four catches. Both players have played more than wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has seen 28 snaps, and balancing the workload was a topic at Ravens head coach John Harbaugh’s press conference on Monday.

Harbaugh said players understand that “the ball goes where it goes based on the reads,” but admitted that making sure everyone is getting a chance is something they are “kind of grappling with” at this point in the season.

“That’s kind of a blessing, but it’s also a dilemma, and we’re working through it, but hopefully it’s a tiny dilemma that puts a lot of points on the board,” Harbaugh said, via a transcript from the team. “That’s what we’re hoping for.”

Tight end Isaiah Likely should be back in the lineup soon and that will make the division of labor trickier for the Ravens even if it feels like the textbook definition of a good problem to have.