RB Dare Ogunbowale kicks 29-yard FG to give Texans the lead

Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale, the emergency kicker, kicked a 29-yard field goal with 8:45 remaining.

It has given the Texans a 33-30 lead.

He is the first player not listed as a kicker or a punter to make a field goal since receiver Wes Welker in 2004. Chiefs safety Justin Reid made 1-of-2 extra points last season.

Houston lost kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn to a quadriceps injury in the first half. He kicked a 50-yard field goal and kicked off before Ogunbowale took over the kicking duties.

Rookie C.J. Stroud has carved up the Bucs in the second half. He has 395 passing yards and four touchdowns and has run in a 2-point conversion.