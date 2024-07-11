“Really dynamic group” of receivers has Trevor Lawrence excited

Jaguars safety Andre Cisco spent some time talking up the talented receivers playing for other teams in the AFC South recently and it makes sense that he’d focus his attention there given that it is his job to slow down those players.

Cisco’s teammate Trevor Lawrence doesn’t have that problem. Lawrence is the Jaguars’ quarterback, so his eyes are on his own receivers and, like Cisco, he’s got positive reviews.

The Jaguars signed wide receivers Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay as free agents before drafting Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round. They also have wide receiver Christian Kirk back along with tight ends Evan Engram and Brenton Strange and all six targets got mentioned by Lawrence during an appearance on NFL Network.

“We have a really dynamic group of pass catchers, I really don’t want to just say receivers because tight ends are another piece to it too,” Lawrence said. “We have some great tight ends. You talk about Evan, obviously, had a great year last year. He’s really great with the ball in his hands. He does a lot of things to help us — a good blocker too. Brenton, who’s a young guy that didn’t get as many touches last year but has a lot of talent and a really good player. I think he could take off this year. Then all the receivers, you got Christian, Devin, Brian, and Gabe who we picked up in the offseason as well and that’s just to mention a few of them. We got a lot of young guys that can really play. So, you look at that and just the type of pass catchers we have whether they are big, fast, strong, good after the catch or creating separation. I kind of think we have all of that — as a quarterback it makes me really excited.”

Lawrence signed an extension this offseason that cemented him as the face of the franchise in Jacksonville for years to come. The Jaguars’ hope is that this receiving group helps them start earning a major return on their investment right away.