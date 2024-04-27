 Skip navigation
Record streak of no quarterbacks being taken continues

  
Published April 27, 2024 02:03 PM

With each passing pick, a record is being extended.

As mentioned during ESPN’s coverage of the draft, a record already has been set for the longest gap between quarterbacks taken in a seven-round draft. After six were taken in the first 12 selections, none have been taken since then.

The next guy to go at the position could be Spencer Rattler, who several years ago while at Oklahoma was the favorite immediately after the draft to be the first overall pick in the next draft. That was before he was benched for Caleb Williams — and before Williams went to USC and became the first overall pick this year.

Other potential draft picks include Jordan Travis of Florida State, whose special season was derailed by a leg injury, Michael Pratt of Tulane, and Joe Milton of Tennessee.

Williams was the first pick, Jayden Daniels went second, Drake Maye went third, Michael Penix Jr. was the shock of night one at No. 8, J.J. McCarthy was the 10th pick, and Bo Nix was selection No. 12.