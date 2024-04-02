Reed Blankenship feels “pretty much” back to normal after surgery to repair groin injury

Eagles safety Reed Blankenship has had an eventful offseason.

Blankenship signed a one-year contract extension with the team on Monday and the move to prolong his stay in Philadelphia came after a trip to the operating room. Blankenship dealt with a groin injury late in the 2023 season and he told reporters on Tuesday that he had surgery to repair the issue.

Blankenship said it was his choice to have the surgery and that it was the “best decision possible” because of how much the injury was bothering him last season.

“I’m pretty much 100 percent back to normal, and it feels good now not being as sore anymore like I did this past season dealing with it,” Blankenship said, via Brooks Kubena of TheAthletic.com. “Now, I’m ready to go and excited to show what I can do.”

Blankenship started all 15 games he played last season and finished the year with 113 tackles, three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.