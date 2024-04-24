 Skip navigation
Reggie Bush is getting his Heisman Trophy back

  
Published April 24, 2024 09:15 AM

It’s been almost 20 years since Reggie Bush won the Heisman Trophy for his play at USC in 2005 and he’ll be getting the trophy back for the anniversary.

Bush forfeited the trophy in 2010 after USC was hit with sanctions for infractions that included Bush receiving improper benefits during his time with the Trojans. College players are now able to earn money off of their name, image and likeness, which is one of the “enormous changes in college athletics” that Heisman Trophy Trust president Michael Comerford cited as the reason why Bush will be getting his trophy back.

“Personally, I’m thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I’m honored to return to the Heisman family,” Bush said in a statement to ESPN. “I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization.”

The move comes after other Heisman winners have shown support for Bush returning to the fold. Johnny Manziel recently said that he would boycott the ceremony until Bush was reinstated and Wednesday’s news means that both men could be at the 2025 festivities.