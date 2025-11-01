Rejuvenated J.K. Dobbins wants to finish career with Broncos

Running back J.K. Dobbins hopes he has found a home in Denver.

Still only 26, Dobbins has 634 rushing yards in eight games. That currently has him at third in the NFL, and it’s the most rushing yards through eight games for Broncos tailback since Clinton Portis, who had 793 rushing yards through eight games played in 2003.

It has Dobbins, who signed a one-year deal in June, hoping he’ll get the chance to stick around.

“Far as extension and stuff like that, that doesn’t cross my mind,” Dobbins said Thursday, via Luca Evans of the Denver Post. “But, me just wanting to be here in Denver — yes. I hope to end my career here and be here for the rest of my time in the NFL.”

Dobbins’s contract has a base value of $2.7 million, with up to $2.5 million in incentives. The biggest incentive is a contract that would keep him on the team beyond 2025.

“I want to be in Denver,” Dobbins said. “I love it. I love the fanbase. I think the fanbase and I have a connection. Love my teammates. And I also love Sean Payton. I love the owners.”

Dobbins surely doesn’t love how his career initially played out. Injuries hampered him significantly in 2022 and 2023. Last year, he rushed for 905 yards in 13 games with the Chargers.

This year, he’s averaging 5.3 yards per carry. It’s hard to ignore that kind of performance. And it’s safe to say that, if the Broncos aren’t interested in continuing the relationship, he will have suitors.