Removal of automatic first down for defensive holding/illegal contact will have unintended consequences

The Lions have proposed removing the automatic first down for defensive holding and illegal contact fouls. The goal is to remove what the Lions view as an overly punitive outcome, with a five-yard foul being enhanced by the awarding of a first down.

But the removal of the automatic first down will have unintended consequences, in our view.

For starters, the removal of the deterrence that comes from an automatic first down will make defensive holding and illegal contact more likely on third and long. The greater the distance needed, the more likely the defense will strategically risk giving up five yards.

It will become part of the coaching of defensive backs. When in doubt, grab the receiver. If it’s third and 15, it’ll be third and 10 — if a flag is dropped.

That’s the other unintended consequence. If removing the automatic first down causes a proliferation of illegal contact and/or grabbing of receivers before the ball is in the air (and while the quarterback is in the pocket), they won’t all be called. Officials won’t want to bog the game down by repeatedly calling defensive holding and/or illegal contact, even if it’s happening.

The Legion of Boom Seahawks exploited that basic reality of officiating an NFL game. They held and grabbed and dared officials to call it. They didn’t. Which led to a “point of emphasis” (a tactful way of saying to the officials “please do your job”) for 2014.

So it’s one thing to say, “It’s not fair to make defensive holding and illegal contact an automatic first down.” It’s another thing to consider what will happen if it no longer is. There will be more defensive holding and illegal contact. And plenty of those fouls won’t be flagged. And the passing games through the league will be impeded, resulting in fewer yards and fewer points.

Which the league won’t like. Not because the league complains when scoring is down. But because the league blows the horn loudly when scoring is up.