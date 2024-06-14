Repeat offender Falcons get less punishment than 49ers for clerical salary-cap error

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_falconslatest_240613.jpg
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_falconslatest_240613.jpg
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Repeat offender Falcons get less punishment than 49ers for clerical salary-cap error

  
Published June 13, 2024 09:43 PM

When pointing out that, if the Patriots had done what the Falcons had done the Patriots would have suffered a far greater punishment, some will respond by saying the Patriots are repeat offenders.

Well, the Falcons are, too. However, both times they’ve broken the rules in the past decade, they’ve gotten a slap on the wrist.

In 2015, they lost only a 2016 fifth-round pick for getting caught using fake crowd noise at home games. They also were fined $350,000, and Rich McKay was suspended from the Competition Committee for three months.

This time around, it was a 2025 fifth-round pick and a $250,000 fine — along with a $50,000 fine for G.M. Terry Fontenot — for tampering with three different players during the 52-hour negotiation window.

Meanwhile, the 49ers had a clerical error in their salary cap accounting. And they suffered a greater punishment than either of Atlanta’s infractions. For the $75,000 mistake, the 49ers lost a 2025 fifth-round pick and had their 2024 fourth-round pick downgraded by four spots.

The 49ers’ violation had no competitive impact. They remained under the cap, and the league found no ill intent in the making of the accounting mistake.

I know, I know. The Falcons only made travel arrangements. That’s the official version. I choose not to buy it, because it conflicts with what Kirk Cousins said on the day he signed the contract.

The Atlanta punishment was always going to be driven by the quality of the investigation. We don’t know, and won’t know, how seriously the NFL explored the facts. We don’t know, and won’t know, whether it was just a matter of accepting self-serving accounts at face value or the kind of I’m-the-captain-now zeal that the Patriots experienced in #Deflategate.

Regardless, there’s something wrong with this picture. The draft-pick consequence for a $75,000 clerical error shouldn’t be worse than the punishment for cheating with crowd noise or for tampering with three different players.

It proves yet again that the NFL is inconsistent when it comes to the application of its rules, and that it makes decisions based not on precedent but situation.

Twice since 2015, the Falcons have gotten a break. Earlier this year, the 49ers got the shaft.