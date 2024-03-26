Replay can now be used to overturn rulings that QB was down or out of bounds before passing

In addition to approving a rule change allowing for replay reviews to see if the game clock expired before a snap, the NFL announced on Tuesday that reviews of rulings that a quarterback was down or out of bounds are also going to be allowed.

The Competition Committee proposed that rule change and it was approved by a vote of teams at the league meetings in Florida. 24 of 32 teams must approve a change for it to take effect.

Reviews to see if a quarterback was down or out of bounds were already allowed, but they were not permitted to overturn an incorrect ruling the other way by officials. This will now change and the new rule says that a completed pass will stand if replay shows the officials were wrong, but no yardage gained after the catch will be added to the play.

If the pass is incomplete, the down will still count but the offense will not lose any yardage that they would have under the original ruling.

