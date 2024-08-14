 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240813.jpg
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240813.jpg
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk aren’t that far apart on a long-term deal

  
Published August 13, 2024 08:47 PM

Earlier Tuesday came news that the Steelers and 49ers have a deal in place for a Brandon Aiyuk trade. So, why hasn’t it happened yet?

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports the 49ers haven’t pulled the trigger on a trade because they aren’t that far apart on a deal to keep Aiyuk in San Francisco long term.

“What I’ve been told is that Brandon Aiyuk would prefer to stay with the 49ers, and has always preferred to stay with the 49ers, all things being equal,” Garafolo said. “Now, they haven’t been equal, but they did make that offer. In fact, both sides sent proposals within the last, I don’t know, couple days, week or so, and the 49ers’ number has gotten better than what it was previously.”

The 49ers would prefer to keep Aiyuk than trade him, which is why they restarted talks last week.

He caught 153 passes for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns the past two seasons.

Aiyuk, 26, has been staging a hold-in with the 49ers throughout training camp as he seeks a new contract. The No. 25 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Aiyuk is currently set to earn $14.124 million in guaranteed base salary on his fifth-year option in 2024.