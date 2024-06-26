Report: 49ers had “good meeting” with Brandon Aiyuk, not seeking to trade him

49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk requested a meeting with the team, which happened Monday.

Aiyuk still doesn’t have the long-term extension he seeks, but the meeting proved productive.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that it was a “good meeting” that led to an understanding that the 49ers have no interest in trading Aiyuk and Aiyuk has no interest in a trade.

“They’re moving forward, and they want Aiyuk to be a part of the team in 2024,” Pelissero said, via Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area. “So what I would anticipate here is all parties involved will go ahead and enjoy the Fourth of July holiday, regroup sometime after that. They’ve still got several weeks here to see if they can hammer out a deal that locks in Brandon Aiyuk with San Francisco for the long haul.”

Aiyuk skipped the entire offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp. He is under contract for the fifth-year option of $14.1 million in 2024, and he reportedly wants $30 million or more per year.

The sides, though, have not come to an agreement after months of discussion.

Aiyuk made 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season after 78 receptions for 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.