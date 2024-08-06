Report: 49ers have deal framework in place with Browns, Patriots for Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk could have a new home in the coming days.

The 49ers have negotiated the frameworks for deals with the Browns and Patriots for the disgruntled wide receiver, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It’s now in Aiyuk’s hands to see if he can work out a long-term contract with one of the two teams.

The 49ers have given the Browns, Patriots, Commanders and Steelers permission to negotiate with Aiyuk’s agent, Maiocco reports. The Commanders removed themselves from trade talks, and the Steelers declined to meet the 49ers’ trade demands, per Maiocco.

The Browns and Patriots have presented an offer to Aiyuk, who is holding in and not practicing at 49ers’ training camp.

He skipped the offseason program, and the slow progress of contract talks prompted him to ask for a trade.

Aiyuk is scheduled to make $14.124 million on a fifth-year option but wants a market value deal with 21 receivers now with an annual average at least $20 million.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that the Browns could afford Aiyuk under their cap if Amari Cooper was part of the trade.