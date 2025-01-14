 Skip navigation
Report: 49ers interview Chris Tabor for special teams coordinator

  
Published January 14, 2025 03:41 PM

The 49ers have continued their search for a new special team coordinator with a veteran coach.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, San Francisco has interviewed Chris Tabor for the vacancy.

Tabor, 53, was most recently the Panthers interim head coach after the firing of Frank Reich in 2023. He compiled a 1-5 record with the club.

Tabor has previously been with the Bears as special teams coordinator from 2018-2021. He was also with the Browns from 2008-2017, first as assistant special teams coach before being promoted to coordinator in 2011.

The 49ers fired former coordinator Brian Schneider at the end of the regular season after three years with the club.