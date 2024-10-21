Report: Aidan O’Connell will be placed on IR with fractured thumb

The Raiders won’t have quarterback Aidan O’Connell for at least a month.

Per NFL Media, Las Vegas is placing O’Connell on injured reserve due to the fractured thumb he suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Rams. He is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks.

O’Connell, 26, had just replaced Gardner Minshew in the starting lineup for Week 6. He suffered the thumb injury in the first half of Sunday’s game when his hand hit Rams defensive back Kam Curl after a pass.

O’Connell has completed 63 percent of his throws for 455 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in four appearances this year.

With O’Connell out, Gardner Minshew will presumably slot back in as Las Vegas’ starting quarterback. His turnover problems continued against the Rams on Sunday, as he threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in the 20-15 loss.

Minshew has completed 65.5 percent of his throws for 1,168 yards with four touchdowns and a league-high eight interceptions in 2024.