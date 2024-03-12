Report: Akeem Davis-Gaither agrees to deal that keeps him in Cincinnati

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither is staying in Cincinnati.

Davis-Gaither agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth approximately $3 million, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Davis-Gaither, 26, played 13 games with one start in 2023, seeing action on 99 defensive snaps and 289 on special teams. He totaled 17 tackles.

He joined the Bengals as a fourth-round pick in 2020 and has played 54 games with four starts.

Davis-Gaither has 122 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and seven passes defensed in his career.