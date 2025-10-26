 Skip navigation
Report: Anthony Richardson had surgery to repair orbital fracture, could return in 2025

  
Published October 26, 2025 06:37 PM

The Colts have not had many problems offensively with Daniel Jones at quarterback.

But their No. 4 overall pick from 2023 is now on the road to recovery after suffering a significant injury in a freak accident.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, quarterback Anthony Richardson underwent surgery to repair his orbital fracture on Monday. There is a chance he may return this season.

Richardson suffered the fracture during pregame in Week 6 as he was trying to stretch for the game.

Richardson was placed on injured reserve, with Riley Leonard now serving as the club’s backup. The earliest Richardson may return is Week 12 after missing four games.

Richardson has made two brief appearances so far this season in relief of Jones.