Report: Anthony Richardson will be sidelined for a while with orbital fracture

The Colts may need to make a move at backup quarterback.

Per Stephen Holder of ESPN, Anthony Richardson will be sidelined for a while with the orbital fracture he suffered pregame on Sunday.

A pole used to attach a stretch band snapped and hit Richardson forcibly in the face, which caused the orbital fracture. While Richardson’s eye is fine, there is significant swelling that has temporarily impaired his vision.

So, Indianapolis may bring in another quarterback to be available behind Daniel Jones. Riley Leonard, a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, served as the backup quarterback on Sunday. But the team may want a more experienced option.

Holder notes that Indianapolis is open to sticking with Leonard as the backup, but the club has not yet made a firm decision.

If Richardson is going to be sidelined for at least four weeks, the Colts could gain some roster flexibility by placing him on injured reserve. That would open up a spot on the 53-man roster for another quarterback, allowing the club to have two active with an emergency third QB inactive on gamedays until Richardson is able to return.