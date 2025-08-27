 Skip navigation
Report: Anthony Walker will work out for Colts on Thursday

  
Published August 27, 2025 10:12 AM

Linebacker Anthony Walker may be headed for a reunion with the Colts.

Walker is set to work out with Indianapolis on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Colts selected Walker in the fifth round of the 2017 draft and he played his first four seasons with the club. He recorded 124 tackles with 2.5 sacks for Indianapolis in 2019, arguably his best season in the league.

After three years with Cleveland, Walker played 14 games with eight starts for Miami in 2024. He finished the season with 68 total tackles, an interception, and 1.0 sacks.

Walker was with the Buccaneers for the offseason and training camp, but was released this week with a non-football injury designation.