Report: Arden Key has six-game suspension overturned

It looks like the Titans will have edge rusher Arden Key in the lineup for the first six games of the season after all.

Word that Key would be suspended six games for a performance-enhancing drug violation came late last month, but Key apparently made a successful appeal of the ban. Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons tweeted on Saturday that Key won his appeal and Turron Davenport of ESPN reports the same. There’s no word on what led to the reversal.

Key has been practicing with the first team throughout training camp and the Titans did not sign any new players in light of the potential suspension, so there shouldn’t be any significant change to the team’s plans.

Key had 30 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles last season.