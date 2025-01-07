Report: Bears request interview with former Stanford coach David Shaw

The Bears have requested to interview Broncos senior personnel executive David Shaw for their vacant head coaching job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Shaw, 52, was Stanford’s head coach from 2011-22, compiling a 96-54 record with the Cardinal and three Pac-12 conference titles. Before returning to his alma mater to coach in 2007, he was an NFL assistant with the Eagles, Raiders, and Ravens.

He officially joined the Broncos in June 2024.

The Bears also have requested Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.