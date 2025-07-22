 Skip navigation
Report: Bengal have offered Trey Hendrickson only one year of guarantees

  
Published July 22, 2025 10:22 AM

With a paltry (compared to the current market) compensation package of $16 million for 2025, Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson wants more. And he’s been trying to get more.

But it’s more than just new-money APY. The other issue, as it often is with the Bengals, is structure.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the amount of fully-guaranteed money at signing has become an issue. The Bengals (as they often do with non-quarterbacks) are willing to guarantee only the first year. Other top pass rushers who signed new deals this year, got three years — either at signing or as a practical matter.

That said, the Bengals gave receiver Ja’Marr Chase three fully-guaranteed years, as a practical matter. Receiver Tee Higgins gets, as a practical matter, one and part of two.

The guarantees won’t matter if the Bengals and Hendrickson can’t agree on annual average. Months ago, we’d heard they’d offered $28 million, and that Hendrickson was angling to get Maxx Crosby money ($35.5 million per year). The Myles Garrett ($40 million annually) and T.J. Watt ($41 million) deals don’t really matter, because Hendrickson has no chance of matching them.

But the existence of the Garrett and Watt contracts make Maxx money less unreasonable. When it comes to unreasonable, however, the Bengals’ front office often personifies that trait.

As Shemar Stewart has learned.