Report: Bengals TE Erick All is expected to miss entire 2025 season

  
Published January 28, 2025 04:36 PM

The Bengals will not have one of their key young offensive players for the entirety of next season.

According to Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com, tight end Erick All Jr. is expected to miss all of 2025 with a knee injury.

All tore his ACL in early November and it turns out there are complications from a previous knee surgery he underwent in college. All needs two surgeries instead of one in order to fix every issue.

All has a history of health concerns, including a back injury in 2022 and an ACL tear in 2023. With two surgeries to correct his latest knee issue, he should be able to play in 2026.

A fourth-round pick in 2024, All appeared in nine games with six starts as a rookie. He caught 20 passes for 158 yards.