Report: Bill O’Brien headed to Ohio State as offensive coordinator

Bill O’Brien’s days in New England were numbered the moment Bill Belichick departed.

The Patriots offensive coordinator quickly found a landing spot.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reports that O’Brien is headed to Ohio State as the Buckeyes’ new offensive coordinator. The addition of O’Brien means Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is giving up play calling.

O’Brien, 54, was the offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2021-22 before leading the Patriots’ offense last season in his second stint in New England under Belichick.

O’Brien was the head coach of the Texans from 2014-20 after two seasons as head coach at Penn State.