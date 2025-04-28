 Skip navigation
Report: Bills hosting free agent WE Elijah Moore

  
Published April 28, 2025 11:21 AM

The Bills did not draft a wide receiver until their final pick in the seventh round, but they are reportedly looking at a veteran addition to the roster.

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports that the team is hosting free agent wideout Elijah Moore for a visit on Monday.

Moore spent the last two seasons with the Browns and set a career high with 61 catches last season. The 2021 Jets second-round pick has 200 catches for 2,162 yards and nine touchdowns for his career.

Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Curtis Samuel, Jalen Virgil, KJ Hamler, Tyrell Shavers, Laviska Shenault, and Kaden Prather — the aforementioned seventh-rounder — are the current receivers in Buffalo.