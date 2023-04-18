Report: Blaine Gabbert to sign with Chiefs

The Chiefs have found a new backup quarterback.

Blaine Gabbert is signing with Kansas City, Pat McAfee reported on the Tuesday edition of his show .

Gabbert, the 10th overall pick of the 2011 draft, spent the last four seasons with the Buccaneers — the last three backing up Tony Brady. He appeared in 11 games over that span, completing 22-of-35 passes for 239 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Jaguars drafted Gabbert and traded him to the 49ers in March 2014. He spent three seasons with San Francisco before joining the Cardinals in 2017. After a season with Tennessee in 2018, he reunited with then-head coach Bruce Arians with the Buccaneers.

Gabbert replaces Chad Henne as the backup to Patrick Mahomes. Henne retired after winning Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs’ backup QB is an important position, as Henne has played some key snaps in the last few years. The most recent example is the Chiefs’ divisional-round victory over the Jaguars, during which Henne led a touchdown drive midway through the game when Mahomes had to exit with his ankle injury.

Henne was 5-of-7 passing for 23 yards with a TD in that game.