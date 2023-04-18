 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Blaine Gabbert to sign with Chiefs

  
Published April 18, 2023 10:17 AM

The Chiefs have found a new backup quarterback.

Blaine Gabbert is signing with Kansas City, Pat McAfee reported on the Tuesday edition of his show .

Gabbert, the 10th overall pick of the 2011 draft, spent the last four seasons with the Buccaneers — the last three backing up Tony Brady. He appeared in 11 games over that span, completing 22-of-35 passes for 239 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Jaguars drafted Gabbert and traded him to the 49ers in March 2014. He spent three seasons with San Francisco before joining the Cardinals in 2017. After a season with Tennessee in 2018, he reunited with then-head coach Bruce Arians with the Buccaneers.

Gabbert replaces Chad Henne as the backup to Patrick Mahomes. Henne retired after winning Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs’ backup QB is an important position, as Henne has played some key snaps in the last few years. The most recent example is the Chiefs’ divisional-round victory over the Jaguars, during which Henne led a touchdown drive midway through the game when Mahomes had to exit with his ankle injury.

Henne was 5-of-7 passing for 23 yards with a TD in that game.