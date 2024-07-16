Report: Brandon Aiyuk officially requests trade from 49ers

It’s official. Brandon Aiyuk wants out.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Aiyuk has asked the 49ers to trade him “after an offseason of unsuccessful attempts to reach an extension.”

Aiyuk, a second-team All-Pro in 2023, is entering the option year of his rookie deal. He’s due to make $14.1 million this season.

Before the draft, we heard that the 49ers quietly gave Aiyuk’s agents permission to seek a trade. That came after the 49ers had told the Steelers in February that Aiyuk wasn’t available.

The challenge for a new team becomes making Aiyuk a long-term offer he’ll accept and giving the 49ers compensation that they deem satisfactory. Unless both things occur, a trade can’t happen.

Without a trade, Aiyuk quite possibly won’t report for camp. Last year, defensive end Nick Bosa held out for multiple weeks before getting a long-term deal. The 49ers don’t seem to be nearly as willing to pay Aiyuk as they were to pay Bosa.