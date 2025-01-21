Report: Brian Schottenheimer has interview with Cowboys today

Could the Cowboys have a new head coach in the next 24 hours or so?

They are interviewing the betting favorite for the job, Brian Schottenheimer, today, Clarence Hill of All City DLLS reports.

Schottenheimer has served as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator the past two years. He joined the team in 2022 as a coaching analyst and earned a promotion to the OC job when the Cowboys and Kellen Moore parted ways.

Moore had a virtual interview with the team last week, and former Jets coach Robert Saleh and Seattle assistant coach Leslie Frazier had in-person interviews in recent days to comply with the Rooney Rule.

Schottenheimer, 51, is the son of longtime NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer. Brian Schottenheimer has been the offensive coordinator of the Jets, Rams and Seahawks as well as the Cowboys. He also has coached the quarterbacks for Washington, the Chargers and the Colts.

The Cowboys are the 10th NFL franchise that has employed Schottenheimer, who has no previous head coaching experience. Schottenheimer, though, would provide continuity for quarterback Dak Prescott as would Moore.

Owner Jerry Jones’ eight previous hires have either been someone familiar with Jones and/or a former head coach. All four coaches the Cowboys have interviewed fit one of those categories.