Report: Brock Purdy would miss next week’s game, too

The 49ers are playing another game without Brock Purdy, with Mac Jones starting Thursday Night Football against the Rams. It is the third game Jones has started this season.

Purdy injured a toe in the season opener and missed two games before returning to complete 22 of 38 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

He did not practice this week after a flare-up, and he could miss the Week 6 game against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Purdy got “hit the same way” in the Jaguars game that he did in the Week 1 game against the Seahawks, causing a setback, per Rapoport. An MRI revealed an aggravation of the turf toe.

The 49ers consider Purdy week to week.

Purdy has completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 586 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. Jones has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 563 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

Jones, though, won’t have wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings, who are out with injuries.