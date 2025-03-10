 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carr_250310.jpg
Could Carr be on the move post-June 1?
nbc_pft_hendrickson_250310.jpg
Hendrickson: Nowhere I’d rather be than Cincinnati
nbc_pft_simmsfreeagencyshow_250310.jpg
Chris Simms Unbuttoned NFL FA Live Show preview

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carr_250310.jpg
Could Carr be on the move post-June 1?
nbc_pft_hendrickson_250310.jpg
Hendrickson: Nowhere I’d rather be than Cincinnati
nbc_pft_simmsfreeagencyshow_250310.jpg
Chris Simms Unbuttoned NFL FA Live Show preview

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Broncos are trying to close a deal with Talanoa Hufanga

  
Published March 10, 2025 12:58 PM

Most of the news since noon has focused on players reaching new deals, with their current teams or new ones. Here’s one about a deal that is being negotiated.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the Broncos are trying to close a deal with 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga.

A fifth-round pick in 2021 and a Pro Bowler in 2022, Hufanga suffered a torn ACL during the 2023 season. He returned to play in seven games last season.

The deal isn’t done yet. Then again, none of the deals between free agents and new teams are officially done until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. In theory, either side can change their minds — and it’s happened before. (Examples, Anthony Barr and Frank Gore.)

Stay tuned, on this one and all others.