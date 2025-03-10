Report: Broncos are trying to close a deal with Talanoa Hufanga

Most of the news since noon has focused on players reaching new deals, with their current teams or new ones. Here’s one about a deal that is being negotiated.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the Broncos are trying to close a deal with 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga.

A fifth-round pick in 2021 and a Pro Bowler in 2022, Hufanga suffered a torn ACL during the 2023 season. He returned to play in seven games last season.

The deal isn’t done yet. Then again, none of the deals between free agents and new teams are officially done until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. In theory, either side can change their minds — and it’s happened before. (Examples, Anthony Barr and Frank Gore.)

Stay tuned, on this one and all others.