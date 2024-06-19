 Skip navigation
Report: Broncos to sign OLB Dondrea Tillman

  
Published June 19, 2024 03:21 PM

The Broncos are signing free agent outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman to a three-year deal that includes a $10,000 signing bonus, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Tillman, 26, played for the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League this spring. It marked his third season playing for the Stallions, who have won three consecutive championships.

He has 92 tackles and 8.5 sacks the past three springs, including three in 2024.

Tillman made 26.5 sacks his final three seasons at Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania before he joined Birmingham in 2022.

He joins a room that includes Jonathon Cooper, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Jaylon Allen, Jonah Elliss, Thomas Incoom, Ronnie Perkins and Durell Nchami. The Broncos won’t have Drew Sanders for the start of the season after he tore an Achilles early in the team’s offseason conditioning program.

The team will have to make a corresponding move to get Tillman on the 90-player offseason roster.