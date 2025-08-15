 Skip navigation
Report: Browns are optimistic Dillon Gabriel will start Saturday

  
Published August 15, 2025 07:09 PM

The Browns will evaluate Dillon Gabriel’s hamstring Saturday morning, but they are optimistic the rookie will start the preseason game against the Eagles, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Gabriel strained his hamstring Aug. 2 and didn’t return to full participation in practice until this week.

Veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and rookie Shedeur Sanders will not play this week. Pickett has not returned to team drills as he works his way back from a hamstring injury, and Sanders is day to day with an oblique injury. Flacco, as a 17-year veteran, won’t play in the preseason.

Sanders, who was hurt in Wednesday’s joint practice with the Eagles, could return to practice next week and play in the preseason finale.

Tyler Huntley, who joined the Browns less than two weeks ago, is the only other quarterback available to play this weekend.