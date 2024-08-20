 Skip navigation
Report: Browns have talked to multiple teams about trade of Dorian Thompson-Robinson

  
Published August 20, 2024 05:43 PM

The Browns have discussed a trade of backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson with multiple teams, Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com reports.

Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick in 2023, has spent the offseason and preseason competing with Tyler Huntley for the No. 3 job behind Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston. The Browns signed Huntley with Watson and Thompson-Robinson coming off season-ending injuries in 2023.

Thompson-Robinson’s season ended in December with a hip injury.

Jackson speculates that the Browns could use Thompson-Robinson as a trade piece in a deal for an experienced offensive lineman, with starting offensive tackles Jedrick Willis and Jack Conklin still on active/physically unable to perform.

In two preseason games, Thompson-Robinson is 27-of-35 for 260 yards and an interception.

He played eight games with three starts last season, throwing for 440 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.