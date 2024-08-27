Report: Browns to keep Dorian Thompson-Robinson; could trade Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley

The Browns have reportedly made some decisions about the quarterbacks they want to take into the 2024 season.

Deshaun Watson will be the team’s starter and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that they have informed Dorian Thompson-Robinson that he will be on their initial 53-man roster. Cabot also reports that the team expects to field calls about trading Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley.

Thompson-Robinson was a fifth-round pick last year and he made three starts while Watson was out of the lineup. He moved back to the bench when Joe Flacco was elevated to the starting lineup and then suffered a hip injury that ended his season.

Winston and Huntley both joined the Browns this offseason. Both players have starting experience and would provide an upgrade at the No. 2 spot for a number of teams, so the Browns may find a trading partner before the 4 p.m. ET deadline to set 53-man rosters around the league.