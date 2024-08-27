 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Browns to keep Dorian Thompson-Robinson; could trade Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley

  
Published August 27, 2024 11:54 AM

The Browns have reportedly made some decisions about the quarterbacks they want to take into the 2024 season.

Deshaun Watson will be the team’s starter and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that they have informed Dorian Thompson-Robinson that he will be on their initial 53-man roster. Cabot also reports that the team expects to field calls about trading Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley.

Thompson-Robinson was a fifth-round pick last year and he made three starts while Watson was out of the lineup. He moved back to the bench when Joe Flacco was elevated to the starting lineup and then suffered a hip injury that ended his season.

Winston and Huntley both joined the Browns this offseason. Both players have starting experience and would provide an upgrade at the No. 2 spot for a number of teams, so the Browns may find a trading partner before the 4 p.m. ET deadline to set 53-man rosters around the league.