Report: Bucky Irving is not expected to play Week 5, may miss Week 6

  
Published October 3, 2025 10:08 AM

The Buccaneers are unlikely to have their starting running back for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, and he may miss more time.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Bucky Irving is expected to miss Week 5 with his foot injury and is in danger of missing the Week 6 matchup with San Francisco.

In his second season, Irving has rushed for 237 yards and caught 19 passes for 193 yards with two touchdowns so far in 2025.

Rachaad White is in line to start at running back in Irving’s absence. Rookie Josh Williams also figures to be active for the matchup, as Fowler noted.

White has rushed for 108 yards with a touchdown and caught eight passes for 34 yards this season.

Tampa Bay’s full injury report with game statuses is set to be released later on Friday.