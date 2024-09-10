 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Bucs S Antoine Winfield to miss 3-4 weeks with ankle/foot sprain

  
Published September 9, 2024 09:21 PM

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield will miss 3-4 weeks with an ankle/foot sprain, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The All-Pro injured his lower leg near the end of the Bucs’ 37-20 victory over the Commanders on Sunday. He left the stadium in a walking boot.

At his news conference Monday, coach Todd Bowles said Winfield’s availability for Week 2 was unknown.

The Bucs also lost starting cornerback Zyon McCollum (concussion) and reserve cornerbacks Bryce Hall (lower leg) and Josh Hayes (lower leg). Hall dislocated his right ankle and fractured his right fibula, which is expected to be season ending.

Winfield made seven tackles in the opener.