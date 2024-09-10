Report: Bucs S Antoine Winfield to miss 3-4 weeks with ankle/foot sprain

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield will miss 3-4 weeks with an ankle/foot sprain, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The All-Pro injured his lower leg near the end of the Bucs’ 37-20 victory over the Commanders on Sunday. He left the stadium in a walking boot.

At his news conference Monday, coach Todd Bowles said Winfield’s availability for Week 2 was unknown.

The Bucs also lost starting cornerback Zyon McCollum (concussion) and reserve cornerbacks Bryce Hall (lower leg) and Josh Hayes (lower leg). Hall dislocated his right ankle and fractured his right fibula, which is expected to be season ending.

Winfield made seven tackles in the opener.