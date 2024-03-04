Report: Caleb Williams to visit Bears after USC’s March 20 Pro Day

Quarterback Caleb Williams expects to be the first overall pick in the draft and he’s reportedly set up a visit with the team that owns that selection.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Bears plan to bring Williams to Chicago for a visit after USC’s March 20 Pro Day. Per the report, the original plan was for Williams to be in Chicago on Tuesday but the quarterback opted for a later visit.

Williams did not do any medical evaluations in Indianapolis at the Scouting Combine and said that he would do them on visits with teams. If the Bears had gotten Williams in this week, they would have gotten that medical word ahead of the start of the new league year on March 13. That’s when they will be able to trade Justin Fields and General Manager Ryan Poles said at the Combine that the team would prefer to do that sooner rather than later if they are going to use the first pick on a quarterback.

It remains to be seen if the wait for a chance to visit with Williams at their facility will factor into their timeline for moving Fields to another team, but there should be some idea about the path the Bears are going to take in the near future.