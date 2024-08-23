Report: Cardinals rookie DL Darius Robinson injured Thursday

Cardinals rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson was injured in Thursday’s practice, Howard Balzer of cardswire.com reports.

Robinson, whose injury is unknown, will undergo imaging Friday to determine the extent.

The Cardinals already have lost edge rusher BJ Ojulari to a season-ending knee injury and now potentially could see Robinson miss time.

The team have big plans for Robinson, the 27th overall pick.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon recently said Robinson had a “1000 percent” chance to earn a starting job, and fellow defensive lineman L.J. Collier lauded Robinson as a possible defensive rookie of the year.

“The sky’s the limit for the kid, man,” Collier told reporters Wednesday, via arizonasports.com. “I feel like the kid’s going to ball this year. Arguably might be defensive rookie of the year if he stays on the track that I think he’s going to be on.

“The dude’s a freak man. The get-off, the way he plays the run, just his pass-rush, man. The kid’s just a baller.”

The Cardinals open against the Bills on Sept. 8.