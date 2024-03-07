Report: Cardinals tender WR Greg Dortch

The Cardinals have tendered exclusive rights free agent Greg Dortch, Jason Fitzgerald of overthecap.com reports. The tender will cost the Cardinals $1.12 million.

The move was expected as Dortch likely will begin the offseason as the team’s starting slot receiver ahead of Rondale Moore.

Dortch, 25, made 24 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns last season. He made 52 catches for 467 yards and two touchdowns in a breakout 2022 campaign.

Dortch also has served as a returner, returning 55 punts for an 8.1 yards per return average the past two seasons and 28 kickoffs for a 20.6 yards per return average.

He has played 910 offensive snaps and 269 on special teams in 32 games the past two seasons.

The Cardinals’ top wideout, Marquise Hollywood Brown, is scheduled to hit free agency next week.