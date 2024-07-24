CeeDee Lamb won’t report to training camp

The Cowboys reportedly were prioritizing receiver CeeDee Lamb’s contract. They apparently didn’t prioritize it enough.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Lamb is not reporting to training camp.

It’s no surprise. He skipped the offseason program, and prior reports indicated he wouldn’t show up without a new deal.

Lamb is due to make $17.99 million in the final year of his five-year rookie deal.

With 181 targets last season, he caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. All were career highs. And all underscore his value.

While the Cowboys have dragged their feet, the price has gone up and up as other receivers have signed. It’s a given that he’ll command north of $30 million per year.

Now, he’s taking a stand in order to get whatever he has been trying to get throughout the offseason.

For the Cowboys, it’s the highest-profile holdout since running back Ezekiel Elliott was a no-show in 2019. Offensive lineman Zack Martin also held out in 2023.