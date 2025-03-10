Report: Chargers are pursuing RB Najee Harris

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh values the running game. And so it’s no surprise that the Chargers are interested in adding the top free-agent running back.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Chargers are pursuing Steelers running back Najee Harris, hopeful to close a deal.

A first-round pick in 2021, Harris has never missed a game. He’s had four straight, 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

That said, his career rushing average is 3.9 yards per carry. And he lacks the burst that was often displayed over the past three years by the other top running back in Pittsburgh, Jaylen Warren. Also, the Steelers opted not to exercise the fifth-year option on Harris’s rookie contract.

Still, durability means something. Especially for the Chargers, who have had way too many injured players in recent years. Harris is a tough, hard runner who just keeps going. He brings a toughness that can spread throughout a locker room. That’s got to be an attraction to Harbaugh and the Chargers.

And don’t overlook the connection between the Harbaugh brothers. Jim surely knows Ravens coach John’s opinions about Harris, after facing him numerous times over the past four years.

Last March, the Chargers added J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Edwards is out, and Dobbins is a free agent.