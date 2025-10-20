Report: Chiefs rookie Omarr Norman-Lott suffered torn ACL on Sunday

The Chiefs will not have one of their young defensive players for the rest of 2025.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, rookie defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s victory of there Raiders and is now out for the year.

Norman-Lott, 23, was a second-round pick in this year’s draft. He had appeared in five games with one start, recording five total tackles with one sack.

Norman-Lott suffered the injury during the second half on Sunday, helped off the field by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs will be back in action next Monday night when they host the Commanders.