nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Report: Chiefs rookie Omarr Norman-Lott suffered torn ACL on Sunday

  
Published October 20, 2025 01:50 PM

The Chiefs will not have one of their young defensive players for the rest of 2025.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, rookie defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s victory of there Raiders and is now out for the year.

Norman-Lott, 23, was a second-round pick in this year’s draft. He had appeared in five games with one start, recording five total tackles with one sack.

Norman-Lott suffered the injury during the second half on Sunday, helped off the field by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs will be back in action next Monday night when they host the Commanders.