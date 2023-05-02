Report: Chris Fowler is replacing Steve Levy on ESPN’s MNF second team

ESPN is making a change to its second Monday Night Football crew.

Andrew Marchand of The Post reports that Chris Fowler will replace Steve Levy as play-by-play announcer on the network’s second MNF team.

ESPN’s new agreement with the NFL has it broadcasting a total of five extra games that the No. 1 team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman won’t do, including an international game.

Fowler will continue in his role as ESPN’s lead college game-caller.

He recently signed a new deal with ESPN, per Marchand.

Levy worked with analysts Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky last year, but it’s not yet known who will team with Fowler this year.