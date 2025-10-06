Report: Colts K Spencer Shrader out for season with knee injury

The Colts will need a new kicker going forward.

Spencer Shrader suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s win over the Raiders, tearing multiple ligaments, according to Pat McAfee of ESPN.

Shrader went down after getting hit on an extra point in the second quarter.

Head coach Shane Steichen said after the game that the injury didn’t look good.

Shrader, 26, had connected on 13-of-14 field goals and 14-of-14 extra points so far in 2025. His only miss came from beyond 50 yards.

The Colts do not currently have another kicker on their practice squad.